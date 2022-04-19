Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor Shalini Pandey ran away from home to become an actor: 'Dad wanted me to do engineering'

Actor Shalini Pandey, who is making her Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh in the upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, has shared the interesting story of her journey towards an acting career. Shalini, who rose to fame when she made her Telugu film debut opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Arjun Reddy, has also been seen in Tamil films Zee5 Hindi film Bamfaad. However, the actor had to rebel against her family to enter the entertainment industry. Also Read| Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer: Gujju Ranveer Singh will even castrate himself to save his unborn daughter. Watch

During the trailer launch event of Jayeshbhai Jordaar on Tuesday, Ranveer Singh asked Shalini to share the story of her Bollywood journey. Shalini then recalled that her father wanted to pursue engineering, and after trying to convince him for several years, she eventually decided to run away from her home.

Ranveer said at the event, "She ran away from her home to pursue acting, and today she is standing in front of you. Shalini please tell us about your journey. Shalini then said, "My papa wanted me to do engineering. I even tried it, but I wasn't able to do it. And my papa just wouldn't agree to let me try acting. I was trying to convince him for 4 years. So I planned that I should just run away. Now it seems like a joke but at that time it was very difficult. So I ran away."

Shalini added, "Thankfully, my parents are really proud of me now, because of Yash Raj, because now they feel I am doing credible work. Because all of us, my parents, grew up watching Yash Raj's films."

Jayeshbhai Jordaar sees Ranveer Singh as a married man fighting to save the life of his unborn girl child, while Shalini plays his wife. Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah play the role of Ranveer's conservative parents. The film marks the directorial debut of actor-turned-director Divyang Thakkar. Vishal–Shekhar and Amit Trivedi have given music for the film. It will hit theatres on 13 May this year.

