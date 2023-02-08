Video of Jeh hijacking mom Kareena's workout video is giving off main character energy, and fans are here for it

Kareena Kapoor has a few projects, including The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon lined up. She has been gearing up for the film and often shares her workout videos on Instagram. Her latest Instagram Reels, which she posted on Wednesday, captures her younger son Jeh Ali Khan, also called Jeh, making a surprise appearance in his mother’s workout video. Jeh's mischievous demeanour in the clip has fans in stitches. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan are dressed in blue for Sunday lunch, fans ask 'where is Jeh?'

Reacting to Kareena Kapoor's latest workout video from home, while some could not get enough of Jeh's cuteness, others spoke about how scheduling a workout can be challenging when you have small children. The clip, captioned “Working out with my best workout buddy,” opens with Kareena exercising on the terrace of the family’s Mumbai apartment, while her son plays in the background, and comes close to falling as he looks towards the camera recording Kareena's workout. Jeh had a little twinkle in his eyes and mischievous expression as he looked at someone in the distance before moving out of the frame.

Fans were in splits over the little boy’s cheeky cameo. One wrote, "He is soooo cute." Another one joked, "Now no workout only..." A fan also commented, "Love how Jeh came from behind." One more comment read, "Love his energy and attitude." Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba also commented, writing, "Jeh jaaaaan (sweetheart)!" Stylist and producer Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Looking (fire emoji)." A person also praised Kareena for managing to workout, while Jeh was around, writing, "Great balance indeed, so tough." Othes called her ‘supermom’ and ‘inspirational’.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which was released in August. She will next be seen in the adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also has a project with Rhea Kapoor co-starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu, The Crew.

The cast of The Crew shared the announcement in November, 2022, on their respective Instagram handles. The film, which is reportedly set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry, will be directed by Rajesh Krishnan. The Crew will also mark the reunion of Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor after their 2018 film Veere Di Wedding.

