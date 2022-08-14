Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan are dressed in blue for Sunday lunch, fans ask, 'Where is Jeh?'

Actor Kareena Kapoor and her son Taimur Ali Khan were seen twinning in blue outfits as they went for Sunday lunch with Saif Ali Khan. As soon as their pictures were shared online, their fans were left wondering why was Kareena's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan missing from the pictures. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor on paparazzi clicking pics of sons Taimur and Jeh: 'Constantly clicking them is something I don’t like'

In the pictures, Kareena is seen holding Taimur's hand as they got out of the car with Saif Ali Khan. One fan commented, “Taimur is so cute. See his pouting in the first picture." Another one said, “Where is her son Jeh?"

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 after dating for several years. In 2016 they welcomed their first child, Taimur. Last year, the couple was blessed with their second son Jeh. Recently in an interview, Kareena said that she doesn't like the fact that paparazzi is constantly clicking pictures of her son.

Kareena told Etimes, “As much as they should learn to respect us, I can’t constantly keep telling them the same thing. And I think they should also have a certain kind of respect, as we give them a lot of respect. I’m not stopping them from taking any pictures of my kids. So they should understand there is also a line that has to be drawn. So when you get your pictures of them coming out from the airport or wherever constantly clicking them is something that I don’t like. But I think they’ve kind of understood that. So we have this equation with the paparazzi. I think they also respect the fact that we have given them that picture, so now they can back off. I really appreciate the fact that they do that.”

Kareena's film Laal Singh Chaddha was released on August 11, 2022. She has recently wrapped up the shooting of her next film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. The film will release on Netflix and will mark Kareena's OTT debut.

