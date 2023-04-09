Jehangir, Taimur, Inaaya turn bunnies as they celebrate Easter with family, Kareena shares pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor and her family have come together to celebrate Easter. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram handle and treated fans to adorable glimpses of her kids, Taimur and Jeh making the most of their time during the treasure hunt for Easter eggs. The little ones were also joined by their cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Kiaan. Also read: Kareena Kapoor says Jehangir snatches crayons, books from Taimur and cries

All the kids and Saif had donned handmade bunny ear hats for the game. Kareena posted a happy photo of Taimur in a grey t-shirt while sitting on a chair. This was followed by Jeh and Inaaya candidly looking somewhere while holding their hats. While Inaaya wore a floral printed dress, Jeh sported a yellow tee. He appeared amused while a plate full of food was kept in front of him.

In another photo, Taimur was seen posing with dad Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan. The family get-together also had Saif's sister, actor Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu in attendance.

Sharing the photos, Kareena wrote, "My Easter Bunnies Happy Easter Lovely People Keep the treasure hunt on…always." Soon after she shared the post, fans rushed to the comment section to wish her. Many also praised her kids while some pointed out how Tamiur continues to remind them of Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan after he parted ways with his ex-wife Amrita Singh. They have two sons-- Taimur and Jeh. Besides this, Saif also has two more kids--Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan whom he shares with Amrita.

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Fans will see her next in Rhea Kapoor's upcoming film, The Crew. It stars her with Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu. She also has filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming film, based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. Touted to be a thriller, it also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. Kareena also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in the pipeline.

