Jersey box office day 1 collection: Shahid Kapoor's film manages less than half of KGF Chapter 2's day 9 haul

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey observed a disappointing opening day. The film, which released in theatres on Friday managed a humble haul of ₹4 crore. In comparison, last week's release, Kannada film KGF Chapter 2's Hindi version minted another ₹11 crore on the same day. (Also read: Jersey movie review: Shahid Kapoor hits a century in a film that's just too long)

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted the figures on Saturday morning. “#Jersey Friday- ₹4 cr nett approx. Saturday biz should witness growth,” he wrote. Meanwhile, another analyst Taran Adarsh gave the latest figures for KGF 2 Hindi. “#KGF2 continues its Blockbuster run... Remains first choice of moviegoers, despite a new release [#Jersey]... Expect major growth on [second] Sat and Sun... Will join ₹300 cr Club on [second] Sat/Sun... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr. Total: ₹280.19 cr. #India biz. #Hindi.”

Jersey stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead with Mrunal Thakur and his father, Pankaj Kapur. Shahid plays a failed cricketer in the movie, who picks up the bat again to make his son proud. Mrunal plays his wife while Pankaj plays his coach. The HT review of the film mentioned that Shahid delivered a worthy performance but the film's editing could have been better.

“Jersey stays true to the sports drama genre it belongs to and it strikes a fine balance between the game and emotional side of a sportsperson. Only if the makers had worked a little harder on the editing table and brought it to two-hour something, it would have been an ideal and crisp watch,” it read.

KGF Chapter 2 is the sequel to its hit first part and marks the return of Yash as Rocky. The film has recorded stellar business overseas as well and has collected ₹750 crore worldwide. It also stars Sanjay Dutt as antagonist Adheera and Raveena Tandon as the prime minister.

