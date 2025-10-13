'Jo misunderstanding thi, meri side se thi': Salman Khan opens up about rift with Arijit Singh

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 was a mix of laughter, nostalgia, and confessions. While host Salman Khan kept audiences entertained with his trademark humour, he also surprised everyone by addressing his long-standing misunderstanding with singer Arijit Singh. Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar featured Salman Khan addressing his misunderstanding with singer Arijit Singh. Their relationship appears to have been reconciled with Arijit's recent contribution to Tiger 3.

Salman talks about his rift with Arijit

During the episode, comedian Ravi Gupta appeared as a special guest and lightened the mood with his playful banter. Upon meeting Salman, Ravi joked, “I was a little nervous about meeting you,” to which Salman asked why. Ravi quipped, “Because I look like Arijit Singh.” The comment left everyone, including Salman, in splits. But what followed next was unexpected.

Smiling warmly, Salman said, “Arijit aur main bahut acche dost hai. Jo misunderstanding thi, meri side se thi. Uske baad usne gaane bhi kiye mere liye. Tiger me kiya tha, ab Galwan me kar raha hai. (Arijit and I are very good friends. The misunderstanding that happened was on my side. After that, he even sang songs for me. He sang in Tiger, and now he’s singing in Galwan."

Salman and Arijit controversy

Their rift dates back to 2014, when Salman hosted an award show where Arijit, dressed casually in slippers, came on stage to receive an award. Salman teasingly asked, “Were you asleep?” to which Arijit jokingly replied, “You guys put me to sleep.” The exchange, intended as light humour, reportedly didn’t sit well with the actor.

In 2016, Arijit publicly apologised to Salman through a heartfelt social media post, even requesting that he retain his version of a song in Sultan. However, reports claimed that several of Arijit’s tracks were later dropped from Salman’s films, fuelling rumours of an ongoing fallout between the two.

The ice finally broke when Arijit lent his voice to Le Ke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3 (2023), a move that fans saw as a clear sign of reconciliation.