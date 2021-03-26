Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / John Abraham, Disha Patani shoot for Ek Villain Returns in Mumbai amid Covid-19 spike, see pics
bollywood

John Abraham, Disha Patani shoot for Ek Villain Returns in Mumbai amid Covid-19 spike, see pics

John Abraham and Disha Patani were seen shooting for their upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns, in Mumbai on Thursday evening. See their pictures here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Ek Villain Returns will star John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

Actors John Abraham and Disha Patani were spotted at a location shoot of their upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns. Mumbai has been reeling from a new wave of Covid-19 cases.

The pictures, taken in the evening, showed John and Disha dressed casually. While John was in a brown shirt and trousers, Disha wore high-waist jeans paired with a black top.

John Abraham and Disha Patani in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

A couple of days back, the duo had been spotted taking part in a day-time shoot in the city. As per a report in a leading daily, earlier this month, one of their shoots was cancelled in slum areas of the city as they were filming without proper Covid-19 precautions.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

When Sushant spoke about why Ankita gave up Happy New Year with Shah Rukh Khan

Neetu turns emotional as Ranbir, Riddhima, Rakesh Roshan remember Rishi Kapoor

Sussanne shares an all-girls pic with Ekta Kapoor, see here

Aaliyah bounces back with new lingerie shoot despite trolling, fans are in love

Ek Villain Returns is the sequel of the successful Ek Villain (2014). While the first film starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, the new film will also star Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

Disha Patani and John Abraham interact. (Varinder Chawla)

As per reports, director Mohit Suri was all set to work with his Malang star Aditya Roy Kapur, but he departed the project due to creative differences. Arjun Kapoor came in as a replacement.

In an interview to Indian Express, Mohit had said: “In this film, the girls are also playing villains. Me and Ekta are trying to build on a whole series of villains and different characters, who are all connected to each other.” The current film will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

Disha Patani in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

John, meanwhile, saw the release of his film Mumbai Saga. The film's box office fortunes were hit by the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra.

Also read: Remember Frankie Ramdayal from Kal Ho Naa Ho? He now trains stars like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor; is married

Writing about the film, the Hindustan Times review said: "If you've followed Sanjay Gupta's earlier gangster outings - Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala, you'll likely enjoy Mumbai Saga, too. If not, watch it as an experiment and you may just end up liking it because there's not much to complain about."

Disha was last seen in Malang. She awaits the release of her next film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, in which she stars with Salman Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
john abraham disha patani mohit suri

Related Stories

bollywood

John Abraham and Disha Patani spotted in Mumbai for the shoot of Ek Villain Returns. See pics

PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:20 PM IST
bollywood

Disha Patani hops into an autorickshaw after Ek Villain Returns shoot, see photos

PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:13 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 12th Result Today
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP