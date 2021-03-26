John Abraham, Disha Patani shoot for Ek Villain Returns in Mumbai amid Covid-19 spike, see pics

Actors John Abraham and Disha Patani were spotted at a location shoot of their upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns. Mumbai has been reeling from a new wave of Covid-19 cases.

The pictures, taken in the evening, showed John and Disha dressed casually. While John was in a brown shirt and trousers, Disha wore high-waist jeans paired with a black top.

John Abraham and Disha Patani in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

A couple of days back, the duo had been spotted taking part in a day-time shoot in the city. As per a report in a leading daily, earlier this month, one of their shoots was cancelled in slum areas of the city as they were filming without proper Covid-19 precautions.

Ek Villain Returns is the sequel of the successful Ek Villain (2014). While the first film starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, the new film will also star Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

Disha Patani and John Abraham interact. (Varinder Chawla)

As per reports, director Mohit Suri was all set to work with his Malang star Aditya Roy Kapur, but he departed the project due to creative differences. Arjun Kapoor came in as a replacement.

In an interview to Indian Express, Mohit had said: “In this film, the girls are also playing villains. Me and Ekta are trying to build on a whole series of villains and different characters, who are all connected to each other.” The current film will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

Disha Patani in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

John, meanwhile, saw the release of his film Mumbai Saga. The film's box office fortunes were hit by the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra.

Writing about the film, the Hindustan Times review said: "If you've followed Sanjay Gupta's earlier gangster outings - Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala, you'll likely enjoy Mumbai Saga, too. If not, watch it as an experiment and you may just end up liking it because there's not much to complain about."

Disha was last seen in Malang. She awaits the release of her next film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, in which she stars with Salman Khan.