John Abraham and Disha Patani spotted in Mumbai for the shoot of Ek Villain Returns. See pics
Actor John Abraham and Disha Patani were snapped at the shoot location of their upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns. The film is a sequel of the 2014 hit film, Ek Villain.
In the pictures, John is seen walking with a man following behind him with an umbrella in hand. John is casually dressed in a black and maroon check shirt. Another picture showed Disha walking in a pretty red dress.
Apart from John and Disha, the film will also star Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. The film will release on February 11 next year. Sharing the title poster of the film, Arjun wrote, "Iss kahaani ka hero, villain hai! #EkVillainReturns, 11th Feb, 2022."
What is interesting in the film is that the girls will also play villains in the film. In an interview to Indian Express, director Mohit Suri had said: “In this film, the girls are also playing villains. Me and Ekta are trying to build on a whole series of villains and different characters, who are all connected to each other.”
The film is being jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. The original starred Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh. Riteish's mean act as the villain was appreciated.
John, meanwhile, saw the release of his film Mumbai Saga. The film has seen a lukewarm response at the box office. Tweeting about it, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote: "#MumbaiSaga Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr. Total: ₹ 5.22 cr. #India biz."
Writing about the film, the Hindustan Times review said: "If you've followed Sanjay Gupta's earlier gangster outings - Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala, you'll likely enjoy Mumbai Saga, too. If not, watch it as an experiment and you may just end up liking it because there's not much to complain about."
