John Abraham sports new look, poses with wife Priya Runchal in rare family photo. See pic

Actor John Abraham was spotted in a different look as he posed with his wife Priya Runchal and parents in rare family pictures. Priya took to Instagram to post the family get-together pictures. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan sends birthday wishes for John Abraham, his Pathaan 'on-screen foe')

John is seen sporting a heavy moustache, and wearing a black T-shirt and cargo pants. Meanwhile, Priya kept it casual with a white tank top and blue denim jeans. In the first picture, both John and Priya posed with John's parents Firoza Irani and Abraham John, brother Alan Abraham and others. In the second picture, John can be seen posing with wife Priya. She captioned the post with a smiling face with hearts emoji.

Recently, John celebrated his 50th birthday on December 18. Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram and wrote, "On-screen foe, off-screen buddy... Happy Birthday dearest @thejohnabraham. Watch our clash in theatres on 25th Jan in #Pathaan! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

John will be next seen in Pathaan, where he stars alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Pathaan is set to release in theatres on January 25 next year. Shah Rukh reportedly plays a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent while John is in the role of a powerful antagonist. Talking about the film, director Siddharth Anand had said, “Every announcement of Pathaan is like revealing a piece of an epic puzzle in front of the curious eyes of the fans and audiences, leading right up to our release day. We aspire for every asset of Pathaan to be a big talking point mainly because, we, fortunately, have the content to create that buzz.”

Pathaan has been making news and facing boycott calls after the release of its song Besharam Rang featuring Deepika and Shah Rukh on December 12. A sequence in the Besharam Rang song shows Deepika wearing an orange swimsuit as she danced on the beach with Shah Rukh, which has been criticised by a section of people. On Thursday, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) directed the makers to implement 'changes' in the film, including its songs.

John was part of two action films this year, Attack, which was produced by him, and Ek Villain Returns which also starred Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. Besides Pathaan, the actor will also be seen in the drama Tehran with Manushi Chhillar next year.

