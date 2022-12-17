Shah Rukh Khan sends birthday wishes for John Abraham, his Pathaan 'on-screen foe'

Shah Rukh Khan wished John Abraham on his 50th birthday with a photograph of him in character from their upcoming film Pathaan. The two actors are working opposite one another for the first time in the Siddharth Anand film. Shah Rukh Khan is said to be a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent in the film, while John plays the antagonist who locks horns with him in the action film. Deepika Padukone is the female lead of the film. (Also read: After Boycott Pathaan trends on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan says 'duniya chahe kuch bhi kar le...'. Watch)

Shah Rukh took to Instagram and wrote, "On-screen foe, off-screen buddy... Happy Birthday dearest @thejohnabraham. Watch our clash in theatres on 25th Jan in #Pathaan! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." The photograph of John shows the actor in an all-black outfit, a leather jacket and jeans, against a blue-lit background, while holding a gun in his hand. His character's tattoo on the right hand is also visible. It says: Everyone will come to my funeral to make sure I stay dead.

Excited fans on Shah Rukh's post commented about the upcoming film. One Instagram user wrote, "Aye (fire emoji) can't wait to see the face-off (heart-eyes emoji)." Another wished John on his 50th and said, "Happy birthday dearest John (heart emoji)." Many others commented on how they were wishing to see the film and counting down the days. One fan wrote, "I am waiting for pathan so much @iamsrk love you forever (red heart emoji)."

Shah Rukh's last film as a lead actor was Aanand L Rai's Zero (2018) with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. His long absence on the scene has just made fans keener, as is the pairing with John and Deepika in the action film. The film has run into controversy recently with some people calling for a boycott of the film after the release of the first song Besharam Rang. Few politicians and celebrities have objected to Deepika's attire in the Hindi song.

John was part of two action films this year, Attack, which was produced by him, and Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. Besides Pathaan, the actor will also be seen in the drama Tehran with Manushi Chhillar.

