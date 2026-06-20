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Johnny Lever surprises Zakir Khan on stage at Papa Yaar tour in Mumbai, fans say, ‘The genius with the GOAT’

The venue erupted with roaring applause as a visibly emotional Zakir Khan rushed to welcome Johnny Lever with a warm hug.

Jun 20, 2026 06:10 pm IST
By Monica Yadav
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Mumbai experienced a beautiful wave of nostalgia when comedy legend Johnny Lever made a surprise appearance at stand-up comic Zakir Khan's ongoing Papa Yaar show in the city. It turned into an unforgettable event the moment the veteran actor stepped onto the stage. The venue erupted with roaring applause as a visibly emotional Zakir rushed to welcome the actor with a warm hug.

A heartfelt moment between two generations of comedy

Johnny Lever surprises Zakir Khan during Papa Yaar show.

As Johnny Lever walked onto the stage, Zakir rushed to embrace the veteran actor, and the warmth between them was palpable. The spontaneous interaction between the two comedians became an instant highlight.

Following the show, Zakir Khan took to Instagram to share his feelings about the moment. His post reflected admiration and gratitude for Johnny Lever's contribution to Indian entertainment and comedy. He wrote, “King@iam_johnylever came to watch “Papa Yaar” yesterday. We all walk the path he paved for all of us. True legend. ❤️🙏.” One user on Instagram reacted, “What a pic - Din ban gya bhai”. Another one wrote, “The genius with the GOAT 🐐♥️.”

About Zakir Khan's tour

Johnny Lever is currently gearing up for the release of the big ensemble comedy film Welcome to the Jungle. The film is led by Akshay Kumar and brings together a huge star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is set to release in theatres on June 26, 2026.

 
johnny lever zakir khan
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