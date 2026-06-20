Johnny Lever surprises Zakir Khan on stage at Papa Yaar tour in Mumbai, fans say, ‘The genius with the GOAT’

Mumbai experienced a beautiful wave of nostalgia when comedy legend Johnny Lever made a surprise appearance at stand-up comic Zakir Khan's ongoing Papa Yaar show in the city. It turned into an unforgettable event the moment the veteran actor stepped onto the stage. The venue erupted with roaring applause as a visibly emotional Zakir rushed to welcome the actor with a warm hug.

A heartfelt moment between two generations of comedy

Johnny Lever surprises Zakir Khan during Papa Yaar show.

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As Johnny Lever walked onto the stage, Zakir rushed to embrace the veteran actor, and the warmth between them was palpable. The spontaneous interaction between the two comedians became an instant highlight.

Following the show, Zakir Khan took to Instagram to share his feelings about the moment. His post reflected admiration and gratitude for Johnny Lever's contribution to Indian entertainment and comedy. He wrote, “King@iam_johnylever came to watch “Papa Yaar” yesterday. We all walk the path he paved for all of us. True legend. ❤️🙏.” One user on Instagram reacted, “What a pic - Din ban gya bhai”. Another one wrote, “The genius with the GOAT 🐐♥️.”

About Zakir Khan's tour

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{{^usCountry}} Zakir Khan’s Papa Yaar tour, which began in July 2025, has grown into one of the biggest live comedy circuits India has seen so far. Spanning over 60 cities and more than 50 shows across the country, the tour has set a new standard for large-scale stand-up performances. Backed by TribeVibe Entertainment, it is being widely regarded as a turning point for how comedy tours are produced and experienced in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zakir Khan’s Papa Yaar tour, which began in July 2025, has grown into one of the biggest live comedy circuits India has seen so far. Spanning over 60 cities and more than 50 shows across the country, the tour has set a new standard for large-scale stand-up performances. Backed by TribeVibe Entertainment, it is being widely regarded as a turning point for how comedy tours are produced and experienced in India. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The tour didn’t stay limited to India either. Zakir also took Papa Yaar to international and stadium-sized venues, including a landmark performance at Madison Square Garden in New York and a show at IG Stadium in Delhi, marking a significant step for Indian stand-up on global stages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tour didn’t stay limited to India either. Zakir also took Papa Yaar to international and stadium-sized venues, including a landmark performance at Madison Square Garden in New York and a show at IG Stadium in Delhi, marking a significant step for Indian stand-up on global stages. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The tour finally wrapped up in Mumbai with two major stadium shows at the NSCI Dome on June 13 and 14, 2026. Bringing the journey full circle, Zakir shared in a statement, “Ending 'Papa Yaar' in NSCI Dome, Mumbai truly feels like coming home. This one isn't just going to be a show; it'll be a celebration of all the fans and the entire comedy fraternity, everyone who has been part of this journey.” Johnny Lever’s next work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tour finally wrapped up in Mumbai with two major stadium shows at the NSCI Dome on June 13 and 14, 2026. Bringing the journey full circle, Zakir shared in a statement, “Ending 'Papa Yaar' in NSCI Dome, Mumbai truly feels like coming home. This one isn't just going to be a show; it'll be a celebration of all the fans and the entire comedy fraternity, everyone who has been part of this journey.” Johnny Lever’s next work {{/usCountry}}

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Johnny Lever is currently gearing up for the release of the big ensemble comedy film Welcome to the Jungle. The film is led by Akshay Kumar and brings together a huge star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is set to release in theatres on June 26, 2026.

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