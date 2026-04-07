Rajpal Yadav urges fans not to criticise Saurabh Dwivedi, Zakir Khan over dig: ‘They are like brothers to me'

On Tuesday, Rajpal released a new video on his X account to clarify his stance on the matter. “Hello, everyone. I had the honour of attending the Chetak Screen Awards a few days ago. There, I met with many from the industry; there were lots of performances and skits, and an amazing vibe overall. During one of the skits, I was in conversation with Saurabh Dwivedi and Zakir Khan about the world economy, war, and how common people see it. It was the general idea of the presentation.”

Actor Rajpal Yadav has addressed the social media chatter that erupted after his recent appearance at the Chetak Screen Awards. At one point, the actor was discussing fluctuations in global currencies when co-host Saurabh Dwivedi took aim at his recent controversy over the payment of settlement amounts in a cheque-bounce case. This did not go down well with many social media users, who slammed the awards show host. (Also read: Salman Khan comes out in support of Rajpal Yadav after awards show host took a dig at his cheque bounce case )

He went on to add, “Sometimes it happens in films too, we design one scene with something in mind but the meaning does not reach the audience in the same way. This is cinema! Saurabh and Zakir are like brothers to me. They have always respected me. They are very close to me. We are artists and storytellers, always connected to each other. Saurabh even got the audience to applaud during the show. Thank you, Saurabh, and please do not criticise him and hurt him. If you hurt him, you will hurt me. I love Saurabh, I love Zakir. I love you all. I am here because of you all. Thank you.”

It so happened that when Rajpal spoke about the chaos around fluctuating currencies at the ceremony, Saurabh took a jibe at him and reminded him of his own dues. "Rajpal bhai, no matter how much the dollar and rupee fluctuate, aapko utne hi paise lautane padenge jitne udhaar hain (You will anyway have to return the due amount),” he said. Rajpal took the comment with a smile, even as many others on social media did not like the insensitive tone of the host infront of the whole industry.