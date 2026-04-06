Zakir Khan trolls Bollywood after success of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: ‘Sabki jali toh hai’

He further joked, "Bomb film mein foote lyari mein par dhuan udaa hai Bandra se Juhu mein (There were bomb blasts in Lyari in the film but there was smoke between Bandra and Juhu)."

"Kitne hi congratulatory post aap daal de, kitne hi story daalde, kitne hi interview mein aap bolde my favourite film, magar sach toh yeh hai ke Dhurandhar se sabki jali toh hai (You may drop congratulatory messages and stories and say in interviews that it's your favourite film but the truth is everyone got jealous of Dhurandhar),” Zakir is seen saying in the video.

On Sunday, Zakir took the stage at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 as one of the hosts alongside Alia Bhatt and Sunil Grover. Now, several clips from the ceremony have surfaced on social media, with one moment in particular grabbing attention – Zakir’s cheeky dig at Bollywood over the blockbuster success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar franchise. Both the original film and its sequel have struck gold at the box office, becoming major commercial hits.

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar ’s Dhurandhar franchise, headlined by Ranveer Singh , is not just rewriting box office records but also dominating the conversations on social media. As the film continues its dream run, comedian Zakir Khan has stirred the pot by taking a dig at Bollywood, hinting that the film’s massive success has left many within Bollywood grappling with a bout of jealousy.

The clip is getting a lot of attention on social media. One wrote, “Brutal moment as they can't show their faces laughing by editing”, with another sharing, “It's the truth which got no laughs.”

“Zakir Khan SPITTING facts,” one mentioned. One comment read, “Zakir Khan please Hesitate.”

“Zakir Khan is simply exposing the Mumbai brigade of people who got burnt by Dhurandhar movie,” one posted. One wrote, “Well Zakir Bhai is GOAT.”

About Dhurandhar’s success The first part of the duology was released in December 2025 and emerged as a blockbuster, collecting over ₹1300 crore worldwide. The second part, titled Dhurandhar The Revenge, took a bumper opening of ₹145 crore and has so far collected over ₹1500 crore globally. In fact, Dhurandhar 2 has become the first Hindi film to earn ₹1000 crore net at the domestic box office.

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

Dhurandhar focused on Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza, infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. The film’s sequel was released in theatres on March 19. It delves into the origins of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, revealing the motivations behind his mission. The film also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India.