Johny Lever recreates hilarious K3G scene with Jesse Lever, fan realises ‘wow this was your own son’. Watch

Johny Lever revealed in a new Instagram post that his son Jesse Lever featured as a child artist in a scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The two of them recreated the scene, which features Hrithik Roshan’s character Rohan trying to find out the whereabouts of his elder brother Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and his wife Anjali (Kajol). Johny played Haldiram, a shopkeeper in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, in the film, while Jesse played his son Ghasitaram.

“20 years ago we shot this special scene with @jesse_lever @hrithikroshan @himanishivpuri from #kabhikhushikabhigham Congratulations to @karanjohar ji & the entire team! @dharmamovies @sonymusicindia #20YearsOfK3G,” Johny captioned his post.

Fans showered love on Johny in the comments section, giving him compliments such as ‘comedy king’ and ‘legend’. “Wow this was your own son @iam_johnylever,” one wrote. “After 20 years you did it so perfectly, no one can match you sir,” another said.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles, with Rani Mukerji making a special appearance. The film will celebrate 20 years of its release on December 14.

Talking about the milestone, director Karan Johar wrote on Instagram, “It’s going to be 20 years and I still feel the euphoria of having this film release on the big screen and people going to watch it. But I feel the impact sank in for me much later. And that feeling hasn’t stopped ever since.”

“I see all the videos, all the occasions this film’s music is a part of, all the dialogues people have now inculcated in their daily life and of course - the fashion!! At the heart of it, I also see that after all this time - it’s all about loving your...family!” he added.