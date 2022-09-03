Jr NTR on poor box office response for movies: 'Industry has to accept this challenge and make better films'

As RRR star Jr NTR joined the star cast of Brahmastra for a promotional event in Hyderabad on Friday, the actor shared a few words of wisdom on how to come out of the situation as several big big budget films crashed at the box office over last few months. Also read: When Jr NTR left Ranbir Kapoor awestruck with his perfect rendition of Rockstar song

In a message for filmmakers and actors, Jr NTR said, “They want something more than what we are delivering now. Personally, I am a person who believes that we perform better when we are under pressure. So the pressure is good, I think the industry in total has to accept this challenge and make good, better films for our audience. And I hope everybody understands that I am not putting anybody down here. Let's accept the challenge, let's move forward and make good, great films for our audience.”

At the #BrahmastraPreReleaseEvent, #NTR said the film industry needs to accept the challenge today and give audience better, greater films#NTRForBrahmastra #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/1Yp07ygmiY — Abhimanyu Mathur (@MadCrazyHatter_) September 3, 2022

Further wishing success for Brahmastra, he said, “I pray to God that Brahmastra is truly comes out as the brahmastra of our Indian film industry.”

Jr NTR's RRR is the highest grossing Indian film of the year. It collected ₹274 crore at the Indian box office alone and has also gained attention of the foreign audience.

The Friday event had Brahmastra star cast including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in attendance, along with co-producer Karan Johar, Jr NTR and RRR director SS Rajamouli joining them for the film promotions.

Karan also urged everyone to start treating Indian cinema as one industry rather than dividing it into different categories. He said that Indian cinema should be addressed as the Indian film industry and not Bollywood or Tollywood.

"We, in our own tiny way, are trying to reach every corner (of the country with our film). Like SS Rajamouli sir said, this is Indian cinema. Let's not call it anything else. We keep giving it a wood...Bollywood, Tollywood. We are not in the woods anymore, we are out of them. We are proudly part of Indian cinema. Each and every film will be now from Indian cinema," he said.

