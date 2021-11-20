Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Kiara Advani is Varun Dhawan's beautiful bride, Neetu and Anil Kapoor play baraatis in first looks pics

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared first look pictures from his upcoming production, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. It stars Varun Dhawan with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

The first pictures show glimpses from a wedding with Kiara decked in red as a bride while Varun is a happy groom in a white and red sherwani. Anil plays his father, also dressed in a traditional outfit. Neetu is seen smiling in a pink suit.

Sharing the post, Karan wrote, “#JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas on 24th June, 2022! Come, celebrate family with us.” Fans were excited to see Kiara and Varun as a couple in the movie. “I am screaming! Look at them,” commented a fan. “Love this, can’t wait,” commented another.

Directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame, the film marks Neetu's return to the big screen after seven years. Neetu Kapoor was last seen in Besharam, which featured her actor son Ranbir Kapoor and late husband Rishi Kapoor.

Earlier, the 63-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself from her make-up room and said the experience of working on the film helped her regain confidence. "Finally wrapped #jugjuggjeeyo was such a wonderful experience... made some Lovely friends... gained confidence which was so needed at that time... this movie will always be very special," Neetu wrote. She had started filming for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in November 2020, months after Rishi Kapoor died in April same year.

The shoot of the movie was halted many times due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team began filming in November last year for the movie and in December 2020, the shooting briefly came to a halt after Mehta, Neetu Kapoor and Varun tested positive for Covid-19. Jug Jugg Jeeyo also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Kohli.

The film will be out on June 24.