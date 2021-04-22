Juhi Chawla heaps praise on Kolkata Knight Riders team: 'Our boys played strong and hard'

Actor Juhi Chawla on Thursday heaped praises in support of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team after they suffered a narrow defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). She is the co-owner of the KKR team along with Shah Rukh Khan

Taking to Twitter, she captioned the post, "Proud of our team KKR .. after such a shaky start where we looked like we had collapsed ..!.!!!! our boys played strong and hard , and brought it to a close match ..!! Thank you Russell, DK, Pat ..!!! @Russell12A @DineshKarthik @patcummins30 @KKRiders."

Shah Rukh had also given cheered the KKR players for a valiant chase. Sharing his black-and-white picture on Twitter, he captioned it, “Coulda...woulda...shoulda can take a backseat tonight… @KKRiders was quite awesome I feel. (oops if we can forget the batting power play!!) well done boys… @Russell12A @patcummins30 @DineshKarthik try and make this a habit...we will be back!!"

Juhi and Shah Rukh Khan's friendship goes way back as they have delivered several movies in the 1990s and 2000s including Darr, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Yes Boss, and Ram Jaane. However, she wasn't impressed by Shah Rukh when she first saw him on the sets of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. In an episode of Entertainment Ki Raat, she had recalled how when producer Vivek Vaswani had described Shah Rukh to her, he had compared the actor with Aamir Khan.

Fans last saw her in the movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. It also starred Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

She tied the knot with Jay Mehta in 1995 and has two children--Jahnavi and Arjun. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she had spoken about her daughter joining the film industry. Juhi had said that she would love it if her daughter became an actor but added that she is ‘shy’.

Speaking about Jhanvi’s ‘different phases’, Juhi had asserted, “At one point, Jhanvi wanted to become JK Rowling, as the author has become richer than the Queen (Elizabeth II), thanks to her best-selling books. Then suddenly, she wanted to become a model, which was soon followed by her wish to become a surgeon.”