The more we talk about Covid, the more it scares people: Juhi Chawla

With the rise in Covid-19 cases in the country, Juhi Chawla finds the measures being taken not “completely right”. She agrees that stopping shoots was needed as 80 people on set is a gathering.

She has mixed feelings about the spike in cases as she feels the measures being taken “aren’t enough”. Chawla adds, “Asking unit members to wear masks for 12 hours during shoot, breathing in their own carbon dioxide damaging their health is not done. What will happen to them after a month of doing so? Would you call it the second or the third wave, or something of your own doing? When I have to wear a mask, I manage for one hour but later, I find myself pulling it down as I am unable to breathe properly. If I had to wear a mask 12 hours a day, I couldn’t do it!” She adds that yoga and Ayurveda helps in maintaining good health and everyone should practice it.

The actor feels the constant updates and non-stop news is making many people anxious and even “breathless”. “The more we talk about the virus, the more we are scaring people. A lot of them out of anxiety feel breathless, which is what happens when you are scared. That’s why they tell you to breathe deeply before going on stage or doing something that unnerves you. I don’t know if the scare is contributing and compounding the problem.”

She suggests that doing Yoga and practising Ayurveda everyday does help in maintaining good health. She says, “But no one is talking about benefits of Yoga or Ayurveda but all one hears is rushing to hospitals, oxygen cylinders and ventilators. Can you imagine how scare that must be for the common person? In the last few days, it has been worse with the rising statistics and unavailability of medicines. Hearing and reading about such news all day affects even a healthy person. One starts thinking of the worst situation and that affects your health too.”