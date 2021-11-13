Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Juhi Chawla’s photo of Rekha crowning her Miss India 1984 resurfaces, fan says ‘great shot’

Juhi Chawla won Miss India in 1984. A black-and-white photo from the beauty pageant on the actor’s birthday prompted a barrage of reactions from fans in the comments section. 
Juhi Chawla and Rekha in a throwback photo. 
Updated on Nov 13, 2021 02:33 PM IST
Juhi Chawla was just 18 when she won the Miss India pageant in 1984. On Saturday, as she celebrates her 54th birthday, a throwback photo of the actor’s Miss India win has been shared online. In 1984, Juhi Chawla was crowned Miss India by actor Rekha and that’s exactly the moment that’s captured in the black-and-white image.

The blast from the past on Juhi Chawla’s birthday prompted a barrage of reactions from fans in the comments section. “Wow it's great shot,” wrote one while another added: “Love her.” Fans also listed some of their favourite movies of Juhi Chawla in the comments section. “Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke, Saajan Ka Ghar, Aaina, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani,” wrote a fan while another one put together these titles: “Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Bewaffa Se Waffa, My Brother Nikhil.”

Here are some more photos from the 1984 beauty pageant: 

Juhi Chawla at Miss India pageant in 1984.
Juhi Chawla at Miss India pageant in 1984.

Juhi Chawla, who represented India at the Miss Universe pageant, was the winner of the National Costume round. She walked out on stage wearing a lehenga and greeted the audience with a ‘namaste’. Watch the video here:

 

Two years after Juhi Chawla’s Miss India win, she stepped into the world of acting with the 1986 movie Sultanat. She became a household name after starring in the 1988 movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, in which she was cast opposite Aamir Khan. Juhi Chawla, who was among the most popular Bollywood actors in the eighties and nineties, is best known for starring in films such as Mr and Mrs Khiladi, Yes Boss, Ishq, Darr, among others.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand last year, Juhi revealed she regrets rejecting films such as Dil To Pagal Hai and Raja Hindustani, which eventually became super hits: “I became pig-headed. I suddenly thought the industry will stop if I don’t work. I got some amazing chances to work in films, but my ego came in the way. I didn’t do some films, which I could have done, which may have been harder work and more competitive. I just didn’t do them because I wanted the easy stuff and I wanted to work with people I was comfortable with. I didn’t break barriers.”

Juhi Chawla’s list of critically acclaimed films also includes My Brother Nikhil, Jhankaar Beats and 3 Deewarein. She was last seen in the 2019 film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga after which she featured in a cameo in the Kannada movie Very Good 10/10.

