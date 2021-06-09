Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Juhi Chawla says an important message on 5G was lost amid the noise, shares video: 'We're not against it'
Juhi Chawla posted a video message explaining her take on 5G wireless networks in India.
Juhi Chawla says an important message on 5G was lost amid the noise, shares video: 'We're not against it'

  • Juhi Chawla has explained her take on 5G wireless networks and why she filed a petition. Watch here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 03:57 PM IST

Actor Juhi Chawla on Wednesday shared a message explaining her take on 5G wireless networks in India and why she filed a petition on the same. The Delhi High Court last week had dismissed her lawsuit challenging the setting up of 5G networks and slapped a fine of 20 lakh on her and described the plea as "defective", "abuse of process of law" and filed for "gaining publicity".

Taking to Instagram, Juhi in a video message said that amid the noise of the last few days, an important message was lost. She said in her message, in Hindi and English, "Hello. In the last few days, there was so much noise that I couldn't even listen to myself. Amid the noise, I felt that a very important message was probably lost. And that was, we're not against 5G. In fact we're welcoming of it. Please do bring it."

Juhi added, "All we're asking is the authorities certify 5G safe. We're saying that please certify, please publish your studies and research on this in the public domain so that our fear is allayed. So that all of us can sleep peacefully. We just want to know that it is safe for children, for pregnant women, for unborn children, for people who are old, infirm, for flora, fauna... that is all we are asking." She didn't caption her post but wrote "hear" followed by a thumbs-up emoji.

Taking to the comments section, fans lauded her. A fan wrote, "I love her spirit, she smiles even through hardships and is extremely polite. We need more people like her." Another said, "Mam you are 100% right." A third commented, "Mam!!! U look so beautiful!!! Plsss."

The judge said that the plea was not maintainable as the plaintiffs had no knowledge about the issues of health risks that were being raised. The suit is “stuffed with unnecessary, scandalous, frivolous and vexatious averments”, justice Midha said, underscoring that the complainants should have first reached out to the government with their concerns before approaching the court.

juhi chawla delhi high court

