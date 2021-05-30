Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Juhi Chawla shares a candid selfie with the setting sun in the background, see here
bollywood

Juhi Chawla shares a candid selfie with the setting sun in the background, see here

Actor Juhi Chawla has been sharing a number of stunning pictures of Cape Town. Some time back, she had shared a picture from a colourful street in the city.
ANI
UPDATED ON MAY 30, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Juhi Chawla has been quite active on social media for a while now.

Sharing a gorgeous view of the sunset, actor Juhi Chawla on Saturday treated fans to a serene photo of nature's bliss and exuded positivity over social media amid the pandemic.

The Yes Boss star took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture with a hint of nature's beauty.

In the picture, the 'actor is seen clicking a selfie, as she stands on a balcony. The picture captures a breath-taking view of the setting sun. She is without any makeup and is seen smiling.

Sharing it, she wrote, "Peace is seeing a sunset & knowing who to thank (smiling and a folded hand emoticon)."

Scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left comments praising the actor's look and the serenity of the picture.

Also read: Kamaal R Khan, being sued for defamation by Salman Khan, vows ‘isko sadak par le aaoonga’

Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and keeps updating fans about her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, the Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani star treated fans to an all-smiles picture as she reached a 'creative high' by walking down the colourful street on the Waterfront, Cape Town.

Topics
juhi chawla cape town

