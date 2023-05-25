Juhi Chawla shares new pics from daughter Jahnavi Mehta's graduation ceremony in New York; Priyanka Chopra reacts

Actor Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta graduated from Columbia University in New York recently. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to share a family photo from Jahnavi's graduation ceremony, along with some solo pictures of her daughter. Juhi wrote in her caption, "Proud and Happy." Many celebs, including actors Priyanka Chopra and Raveena Tandon, commented on Juhi's post. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan cheers for Juhi Chawla's daughter as she graduates from Columbia University

Jahnavi Mehta with Jay Mehta, Juhi Chawla and Arjun Mehta at her convocation in New York.

Juhi and businessman-husband Jay Mehta were seen posing with their daughter Jahnavi Mehta as well as their son Arjun Mehta in one of the pictures shared by the actor. Jahnavi sported her blue graduation robe in the pictures. She was also seen holding a flower bouquet in her hands in a few of the pictures. Jahnavi also posed with her graduation robe and hat in a solo photo. Her brother Arjun sported his sister's graduation hat in another picture as he posed solo.

Priyanka Chopra, Raveena Tandon congratulate Juhi

Reacting to Juhi Chawla's post, actor Priyanka Chopra commented, "Wohooo congratulations (clapping and heart eyes emojis)." Raveena Tandon wrote, "Congratulations!!!!!" Actor Tanishaa Mukerji also took to the comments section, and wrote, "Congratulations (clapping emojis)." Some fans also compared Juhi's daughter with her. One wrote, "Her (Jahnavi Mehta's) smile is a exactly like yours." Another person commented, "Same smile (heart eyes emoji)."

Last week, announcing Jahnavi's graduation from the prestigious Columbia University, Juhi had tweeted a photo of her daughter from her convocation ceremony. She wrote, “Columbia class (of) 2023." Juhi's friend, actor Shah Rukh Khan, had congratulated her and Jahnavi, and tweeted, "This is so awesome. Can’t wait for her to get back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love you Jaanz (Jahnavi).”

Juhi says she can’t take credit for daughter's ‘knowledge’

Talking about Jahnavi, Juhi Chawla recently told News18 in an interview, “One shouldn’t be praising one’s own kid, but she is a brilliant kid and boasts of a praiseworthy academic record. She did great in her International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) exams, too, and topped History in India. In IB, she topped her school. At Columbia University, she is on the Dean’s List.”

The actor further said about her daughter as she compared her to other star kids, “Sometimes I wonder all this knowledge comes from! I find it very surprising. This is what she has chosen for herself, so I can’t really take the credit for it. It all comes rather organically to her. I see many star kids trying to make it big in Bollywood. They are trying to be on the screen as actors and I feel it’s a lot of pressure on them. You don’t know if your next assignment, should you get it, will be successful. And then there is the scrutiny on social media. It’s all a lot to deal with."

Juhi was last seen in the web series Hush Hush alongside Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra and Shahana Goswami.

