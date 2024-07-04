Juhi Chawla's mother-in-law uninvited nearly 2000 guests when she cried before her wedding with Jay Mehta

Actor Juhi Chawla has shared an incident when she cried just before her wedding with Jay Mehta and how her mother-in-law helped her. Speaking at an event hosted by the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Juhi said her mother had died a year before her wedding, and she couldn't be happy even for her big day. Juhi recalled Jay's mother convinced the family not to have the big wedding. The actor shared that the wedding invitees were drastically cut down. (Also Read | Juhi Chawla reveals Shah Rukh Khan picked up the Darr dialogue ‘K-K-K-Kiran’ from Yash Chopra's stammer) Juhi Chawla married industrialist Jay Mehta in 1995.

When Juhi missed her mom, cried before her wedding

Juhi said, “I was shooting for some of the really big films of my career, and I was supposed to get married. My mother had just passed a year ago. When the marriage date was coming close, I was thinking my mother is gone, whom I loved the most, and now my career will also go away. I didn’t know how to be happy about it. So, I broke down one day and I told my mother-in-law and she said, ‘It’s okay.’ Can you imagine your a mother-in-law doing it for you?"

When Juhi's mother-in-law uninvited guests

She added, "Invitations had gone out to maybe 2000 people. She said, 'Abhi nahi horahi hai (It's not happening now)'. She convinced the family to not have the big wedding and I got married but it was at home with just the family and closest friends. So with just 80-90-100 people the wedding was done. Imagine your mother-in-law cancelling those invitations which had gone out all over the world. I was a Punjabi eating chicken. Of course, after one-two years that got changed. Jay made me a vegetarian."

About Juhi's marriage, career

Juhi married industrialist Jay Mehta in 1995. The couple has two children--daughter Jhanvi Mehta, and son Arjun Mehta. She made her acting debut with a brief appearance in the Sultanat (1986). Her breakthrough role was in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988). She also starred in Darr, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Deewana Mastana, Yes Boss, Ishq, Jhankaar Beats, My Brother Nikhil. Juhi was also part of the web series Hush Hush and The Railway Men.