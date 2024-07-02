Juhi Chawla reveals Shah Rukh Khan picked up the Darr dialogue ‘K-K-K-Kiran’ from Yash Chopra's stammer

Juhi Chawla has a keen observation of the actor Shah Rukh Khan is, given the two have shared the screen space in over a dozen movies. Speaking at a Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry event in the state, she spilled beans on how Shah Rukh came up with the iconic dialogue ‘I love you K.K.K.Kiran’ from their 1991 hit romantic thriller Darr. (Also Read – Juhi Chawla recalls Shah Rukh Khan's Gypsy was taken away as he couldn't pay EMI: ‘I told him you’d have many more cars') Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla in Yash Chopra's Darr

What Juhi said

“Maine yeh notice nahin kiya tha (I hadn't noticed it), but Shah Rukh was observant. Yash ji thoda haklate the aur Shah Rukh ne bataya ki unhone woh wahan se pick kiya tha (Shah Rukh once revealed that he picked up K-K-K-Kiran from director Yash Chopra, who used to stammer a little). He said, ‘I am going to use it in the film’ and wahan se unhone woh shuru kiya (he started it from there), and thank God for that," Juhi said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

Darr was directed by the late Yash Chopra, produced under his banner of Yash Raj Films. It starred Shah Rukh as a relentless stalker who goes to obsessive, violent extents to stay close to Kiran (Juhi), a woman he loves, who's married to Sunny Deol's character. Darr established Shah Rukh as a formidable anti-hero.

What Shah Rukh had said about the stammer

In the Netflix India docuseries The Romantics released last year, Shah Rukh recalled how he came up with the idea of the stammer after involved discussions with Yash Chopra's son Aditya Chopra, who was an Assistant Director on the sets of Darr. “I had a classmate who had a stammer. And then we did some little study, some BBC documentary or something where they talked about that people’s minds become aware to one sound, and it’s like a sharp current,” he said.

“So, you can’t say the word. I told Yashji that I would like to use this aspect with the character. And then Adi (Aditya Chopra) suggested that because you become aware of a sound, let’s make him aware of the woman he loves the most, her name. So, I only stammer on the word Kiran. It was just for that one word because he’s so aware of her,” Shah Rukh added.