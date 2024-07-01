Juhi Chawla recalls Shah Rukh Khan's Gypsy was taken away as he couldn't pay EMI: ‘I told him you’d have many more cars'

Juhi Chawla has been a constant observer of Shah Rukh Khan's meteoric rise. The two actors not only co-own their Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but have been co-stars in several films in the 1990s and early 2000s. Juhi recently had an interesting anecdote to share about Shah Rukh's early days. (Also Read: Juhi Chawla reunites with Aamir Khan at his ‘Ammi’ Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday celebrations) Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla were co-stars in many films

Juhi recalls Shah Rukh's early days

Speaking on stage at an event held by Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry in the state, Juhi said, “I remember Shah Rukh those days didn't have a home in Mumbai. So he used to come from Delhi (his hometown). I don't know where he stayed. He used to have tea with the unit (the film crew), eat with the unit, and blended in the unit seamlessly. He also did 2-3 shifts then. He was doing Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992) with me, Dil Aashna Hai (1992), and another film with Divya (Bharti, Deewana, 1992). He was very driven,” Juhi said.

“He had a black Gypsy. But it was taken away one day because he couldn't pay the EMI, or there was something. He came on our set very dejected. I told him, ‘Don’t worry, you'll have many more cars one day.' And he still remembers that. Because it's true. Look at him today,” Juhi added.

Shah Rukh owns a bunch of luxury cars today and has a palatial, sea-facing bungalow, Mannat, in Bandra, Mumbai. Interestingly, the plot appears in the background of another Shah Rukh-Juhi film, Yes Boss (1997), in the song Chaand Taare.

Shah Rukh and Juhi

Shah Rukh and Juhi have also starred in films like Yash Chopra's Darr (1993), Mahesh Bhatt's Duplicate (1998), Rajiv Mehra's Ram Jaane (1995), Aziz Mirza's Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000), and Shashilal K Nair's One 2 Ka 4 (2001). They also founded a production house, Dreamz Unlimited, in early 2000s with Aziz Mirza. However, Shah Rukh later started his own studio, Red Chillies Entertainment. He'll be next seen in the film, King. Meanwhile, Juhi was last seen in The Railway Men.