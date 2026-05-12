Junaid Khan accepts Ek Din's box office failure, says dad Aamir Khan took it personally: ‘He is still moping’

Bollywood actor Junaid Khan returned to the big screen with Ek Din after the failure of his previous film Loveyapa. However, Ek Din, too, failed to strike a chord with audiences and underperformed at the box office. In a recent conversation with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Junaid reacted to the film’s disappointing performance and revealed that his father, Aamir Khan, is still upset about the film’s fate.

Junaid Khan talked about Ek Din's box office failure

Actor and producer Aamir Khan, along with Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, attend an event promoting Ek Din. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

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Junaid appeared calm and composed while speaking about the film’s poor box office performance. Sharing his thoughts on the response to the movie, he admitted that although the team had high hopes, things did not go as expected.

He said, “Yaa film's not done well. We were hopeful but I guess it didn't do well. Hota hai kabhi kabhi. It's a film that I really liked and enjoyed. A lot of people did really like it but I guess most people didn't really like it. It happens sometimes.”

However, when asked how Aamir Khan, who also backed the film as a producer, reacted to the disappointing result, Junaid revealed that the actor-filmmaker continues to be emotionally affected by the film’s failure.

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{{^usCountry}} “He is still moping. Even after all these years, after seeing all of it, it still really bothers him. But he keeps himself busy and goes back out there and does it all over again. He takes a film's failure very personally, especially when he likes the film,” Junaid shared. About Ek Din {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He is still moping. Even after all these years, after seeing all of it, it still really bothers him. But he keeps himself busy and goes back out there and does it all over again. He takes a film's failure very personally, especially when he likes the film,” Junaid shared. About Ek Din {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din marked Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut and Junaid Khan’s second theatrical release. The romantic drama is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din marked Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut and Junaid Khan’s second theatrical release. The romantic drama is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The film received mixed-to-negative reviews from both critics and audiences. Released on May 1, the film collected ₹1 crore on its opening day before witnessing a steady decline in collections. In 11 days, the film reportedly earned only ₹5.44 crore worldwide and ₹4.25 crore net in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film received mixed-to-negative reviews from both critics and audiences. Released on May 1, the film collected ₹1 crore on its opening day before witnessing a steady decline in collections. In 11 days, the film reportedly earned only ₹5.44 crore worldwide and ₹4.25 crore net in India. {{/usCountry}}

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During one of the promotional events for the film, Aamir Khan became emotional while speaking about the project and praised Sai Pallavi’s performance, calling her the “best actress in India”. However, he gave a comparatively restrained reaction to Junaid’s performance, saying that he had done “fine” in the film. Earlier, Aamir had also revealed that he originally wanted Junaid to make his acting debut with Ek Din instead of Maharaj. Despite that, Junaid received critical appreciation for his work in Maharaj.

Junaid Khan’s upcoming work

Junaid Khan will next reportedly be seen in Ragini MMS 3, backed by Ektaa Kapoor. According to reports, the actor will star opposite Tamannaah Bhatia in the third instalment of the horror-thriller franchise. The film is yet to go on floors.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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