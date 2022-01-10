Kabir Khan denies naming Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel: 'Salman Khan doesn’t follow protocols of formal announcements'

Days after Salman Khan announced the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel, director Kabir Khan has revealed that the actor did it in excitement while in reality, they are yet to even lock the script. Salman had said that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel will be titled Pawan Putra Bhaijaan.

Salman had played the title role in the 2015 blockbuster which also starred Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshaali Malhotra. It was written by K V Vijayendra Prasad.

In an interviw with Mid-Day, Kabir said, “Pawan Putra Bhaijaan is what Salman is calling it. It is definitely being written, He mentioned that it is happening because he is excited. I have not read the script, but Vijayendra sir will [always] write something exciting. The idea of [creating] a sequel never excites me. I will never make a sequel to my film only because [the original] was successful. If [I find] a great story, I will be happy to make one.”

The filmmaker added on a lighter note, “Salman doesn’t follow [protocols] of formal announcements, he talks from his heart.”

Salman had announced the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel at a promotional event for SS Rajamouli’s RRR in December last year. However, when Kabir was asked about it, he told India Today, “That announcement is something that Salman did. Neither the script is written, nor has the idea been formed really. There is literally nothing right now we can talk about.”

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is the third highest-grossing film of all time in India. It won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Salman had joined the team of RRR at an event. He had said, “I have a strong relationship with Rajamouli and his father, as he wrote Bajrangi Bhaijaan and soon, we will be working together again for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.”

