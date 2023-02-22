Kai Po Che turns 10, director recalls how Rajkummar Rao, Sushant Singh Rajput were ‘dynamite together’

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor recalls how the lead actors of his third directorial venture, Kai Po Che, were dynamite together. Kai Po Che featured Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the film turns 10 on Wednesday. The film was adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s 2008 novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life. (Also read: Sushant, Rajkummar, Amit are 'brothers for life' in unseen video from Kai Po Che)

Abhishek shared throwback pictures from the sets of the 2013 movie that also featured Manav Kaul. One of the pictures showed Rajkummar, Amit and Sushant holding the director in their arms while another one had the four men posing together. He also shared one picture from the Kai Po Che set that showed Abhishek and Sushant as they were engrossed in some work.

Abhishek also shared a poster of the film. Sharing the pictures, Abhishek wrote, “When a movie hits a decade and still finds a place in people’s hearts it gets termed a Classic. I had the good fortune to work with 3 exceptional actors @sushantsinghrajput @rajkummar_rao & @theamitsadh. These boys were just dynamite together, throw in a thespian like @manavkaul and u have a recipe for an explosion that will reverberate a lifetime.”

He added, “@amupuri thank u for stepping in and giving it that perfect dash spice that pulled the flavour in the most delectable way. Thank you, all of u, from the bottom of my heart#10yearsofkaipoche.” Sandhya Mridul commented on the post, “I loved this film! And all you boys did so good.”

Talking about the film's tenth anniversary, Abhishek said in a press statement, “It took me four years to bring Kai Po Che to the audience. As a director it was a challenging as well as fulfilling project.”

He added, "It was a brilliant time working with three new talents. There were multiple challenges while we made the film, but we braved all of those. Today Raj and Amit are among the top actors. As a director, I feel proud to have worked with them."

Abhishek also shared fan posts about the film on his Instagram Stories. Kai Po Che was screened at the Berlin Film Festival and also bagged multiple awards & received immense appreciation from the audience.

Amit Sadh talked to Hindustan Times to mark the tenth anniversary of the film and said that the day also reminds him that Sushant died by suicide in 2020. “Yes, it’s the bitter truth, and no one has forgotten him. I celebrate him through movies and keep his memories alive inside me,” he said.

