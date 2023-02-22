10 years of Kai Po Che: Amit Sadh remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, says ‘I celebrate Sushant through movies’

For Amit Sadh, Kai Po Che! Is a project which turned the tides of his career, bringing him into the spotlight, and that is something which continues to make the film special in his heart and mind. As the film completes 10 years of its release, the actor admits the day comes with bittersweet memories of losing his co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s 2008 novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life, the Abhishek Kapoor directorial also starred Rajkummar Rao and Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide in 2020.

“Kai Po Che! will always remain a special film. I fondly remember those days. Gattu wanted to show us (Sushant, Raj, and me) as raw, honest, and natural. And he did it, and as a result, audiences loved the movie wholeheartedly,” Sadh says, adding, “We three were fairly new to the industry during those days, which helped us bond well, understand each other’s working styles and blend them well to make a movie that is iconic today”.

Opening up about working with Rajput and Rao, he says, “We all were raw, new, and with the fire inside us to perform. We had a fantastic director, Gattu, steering our energies and putting them to use best. What motivates me is the lessons of the tremendous collaborating spirit of different people who came together to make a heartwarming story”.

Ask him if the day is also a reminder of a harsh truth that Sushant is no more with us, Sadh admits, “Yes, it’s the bitter truth, and no one has forgotten him. I celebrate him through movies and keep his memories alive inside me”.

The actor admits that the film has had a great impact on his career. “It is the source that helps manifold my confidence, a fact that cannot be denied. Without taking credit from those who supported and contributed, I want to admit that Kai Po Che! helped me set my foundation. After my first shot in Shubhaarambh, Gattu came to me and said that I will be a revelation. His words always be a motivating factor. To feel this monumental effect I had to work hard, and dedicate 200% during the isolation and transition period from TV acting,” says the actor, who took the small screen route to enter the film business.

After entering as a college boy in the teen television drama, Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, Sadh has made a name for his transition into Bollywood and the world of web, backed by projects such as Shakuntala Devi, Yaara, Avrodh: The Siege Within, Jeet Ki Zid, Saat Kadam and Duranga.

“The experience so far has been fulfilling. I have had the opportunity to work on movies/series that challenged me, took me on a creative pursuit, and took me on a journey internally to do better. I took up stories that I felt passionate about. While at it, I gained a lot of adulation from audiences and forged relationships and bonds with them through my craft. The cinema industry can be a challenging and demanding field but incredibly rewarding. I am always going to be grateful for that,” says the 39-year-old.

Now, he is ready to start a new chapter in his career, which resonates with the core of a story like Kai Po Che!.

“The filming of Pune Highway recently got wrapped up. It is an adaptation of a play by Rahul D’cunha and co-written, co-produced, and directed by my mentor Bugs Bharghav. It’s an ensemble film that brings together talented artistes, and the entire crew is very creative. However, when we wrapped, I had this urge to say to my audience on Instagram, See you at the movies - I can’t wait for you all to watch it,” he ends.