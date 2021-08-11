Kajal Aggarwal celebrates first Teej after marriage, shows her tiny mehendi. See pics

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has shared photos from her Teej celebraions, her first after marriage to businessman Gautam Kitchlu. The couple got married in October last year.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, she used hashtags #firstteej and #haryaliteej as her caption. The pictures showed Kajal, dressed in a green ethnic wear, showing off the tiny henna design on her palm. She wore a red rose as one of her jewellery items. In other pictures, she posed with her family members.

Speaking about her decision to marry in the midst of a pandemic, Kajal Aggarwal told Vogue in an interview: “Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other’s lives.”

“We were used to meeting all the time. Whether it was a social party or an important professional endeavour, the other one would always show up. So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn’t see each other for a few weeks—at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store—we realised that we wanted to be together,” she continued.

About her October 30 wedding, Kajal Aggarwal had written on Instagram: "We strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon.”

Her Instagram account has many pictures with her husband. She went to Maldives for her honeymoon in November last year. On every special occasion such as Valentine's Day, Kajal never fails to post pictures with Gautam.

