Kajal Aggarwal gives a peek at son Neil's face in new pic as she thanks everyone for ‘best birthday ever’. See pic

Kajal Aggarwal has thanked those who has wished her on her birthday. She also treated her fans to a picture with her newborn son Neil and almost revealed his face for the first time.
Kajal Aggarwal almost reveals the face of her son Neil on social media.
Published on Jun 20, 2022 02:34 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Kajal Aggarwal turned a year older on Sunday. Responding to birthday wishes from fans and friends, she took to her social media and dropped a picture of herself with her newborn son Neil. Celebrating her first birthday with the little one, she almost unveiled Neil’s face in the picture for the first time. (Also read: Kajal Aggarwal shares first pic of son Neil on Mother’s Day, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Hansika Motwani shower love)

In the picture, Kajal is seen posing with Neil as she tries to plant a kiss on him. While Kajal is wearing a red outfit, her baby boy is dressed in white clothes. Sharing the mother-son moment, the actor called it her best birthday and wrote in the caption, “19.06.22#myprecious#munchkinbabyK#bestbirthdayeverwith my little bubs. Thank you so much for all the love, warmth and heartfelt wishes!”

Kajal Aggarwal's picture with son Neil on Instagram.
Kajal tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu in 2020. The couple announced on New Year’s Day, earlier this year that they were expecting their first child together. They were blessed with a baby boy, whom they named Neil, on April 19.

On Father’s Day this year, Kajal shared a glimpse of Gautam’s first Father’s Day with Neil. She shared a picture of Gautam hugging Neil and added to the post, “Happy 1st Father’s Day @kitchlugwe love you!” The adorable picture received comments of adoration from many of her fans on the internet.

Kajal had shared the first picture of her infant on Mother’s Day where she was seen cradling him in her arms. Without revealing his face, she captioned the post with a poem which talked about how special her first-born is to her. She was called out for copying a writer's poem as well as the caption for her Instagram post. Later, she edited her post and gave credit to the writer Sarah for the poem used in her post.

Kajal was last seen in John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi’s Mumbai Saga.

 

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

