Kajal Aggarwal shares first pic of son Neil on Mother’s Day, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Hansika Motwani shower love

Actor Kajal Aggarwal marked her first Mother’s Day since the birth of her son Neil with a special Instagram post. On Sunday morning, the actor shared the first pic of her infant where she can be seen cradling him in her arms. Kajal shared a long note addressed to Neil, talking to her first-born about how special he is to her. The post received a lot of love from fans and also Kajal’s friends in the film industry. Also read: Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu welcome baby boy; check out his cute name

Kajal shared a picture of herself lying on her back, holding Neil close to her body in her arms. Neil’s face isn’t visible in the picture while Kajal is facing the camera with her eyes closed. The actor is wearing a blue-printed ensemble in the picture.

In the accompanying caption, she wrote, “My first. I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body.”

In the long note, Kajal admitted that motherhood has been a somewhat scary experience for her and that she is learning. “And it’s such a scary thing, but more than that, it’s beautiful. And I still have so much to learn.Thank you for being the one with whom I get to experience all of these firsts. There is no one else who could have done it. God chose you, my little prince,” it further read.

She concluded the note with a prayer for the future, hoping that Neil grows up to strong, kind, and sweet. She wrote, “I pray that you grow up strong and sweet and that you have a heart for others. I pray that you never let this world dull your bright and lovely personality. I pray that you are courageous and kind and generous and patient. I already see so much of this in you, and it makes me so proud to call you mine! You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars, little one. Don’t you ever forget that.”

The picture received a lot of love from fans and celebs alike. Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, “Absolutely beautiful my love.” Hansika Motwani wrote, “Aww”, followed by a heart emoji. Many fans also commented heart emojis and called it a beautiful moment.

Kajal is married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu. The couple announced on New Year’s Day this year that they were expecting their first child together. Neil was born on April 19. Kajal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal confirmed the development on social media.

