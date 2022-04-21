Kajal Aggarwal writes all about son Neil's birth, Samantha Ruth Prabhu can't wait to meet him

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has written a long note about her experience of giving birth to her son Neil on Tuesday. She took to Instagram on Thursday and shared all about the baby's birth, the sleepless nights she's had and still, enjoying the company of her baby. Kajal shared a picture of herself, from when she was pregnant, with the post. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas name their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Here's what it means)

In her note, Kajal spoke about the feeling of holding Neil in her arms for the first time. “Excited and elated to welcome my baby Neil into this world. Our birthing was exhilarating, overwhelming, long, yet the most satisfying experience there could be! Holding Neil upon my chest covered with white mucous membrane and placenta within seconds of his birth has been my only tryst with self actualisation and such an indescribable feeling! That one moment made me understand the deepest potential of love, made me feel tremendous amount of gratitude and realise the responsibility of my heart outside of my body - forever - and all at the same time,” she wrote.

Kajal, however, added that becoming a mother is not without its challenges. “Of course, it’s not been easy- 3 sleepless nights that bleed into early mornings, learning to latch and burp, squishy bellies and stretched skin, frozen pads, breast pumps, uncertainty, constant worry if you’re doing it all right, all topped with dozes of anxiety,” she said.

“But it’s also moments like these - Sweet cuddles in the wee hours of the morning, gazing into each other’s eyes with a look of confident recognition, adorable little kisses, the quiet moments when it’s just the two of us, growing, learning, discovering each other and navigating this wonderful journey together. In reality, postpartum isn’t glamorous but it sure can be beautiful,” she added.

Kajal's post was welcomed with good wishes from her friends. “Congratulations to both of you. Can’t wait to meet baby Neil,” Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote. Sister Nisha Aggarwal wrote, “So well written Kaj. So much love to u.” Raashii Khanna wrote, “Congratulations Kajal!! So happy for you guys!! Lots of love your way.” Hansika Motwani commented, “Congratulations to both of you. Lots of love and blessings to baby Neil.”

Kajal is married to interior designer Gautam Kitchlu. The baby's birth was announced by Nisha.

