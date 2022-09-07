Ajay Devgn and son Yug seek blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja; Kajol shares video from her visit with Revathy. Watch

Actor Ajay Devgn and his son Yug visited the Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to take blessings, days after the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Taking to Instagram, Ajay posted a video as the father-son duo made their way to the venue amid a massive crowd. (Also Read | Kajol looks elegant in a saree as she shares from Ganpati celebrations, fans call her ‘so cute’)

In the clip, Ajay spoke to several people and smiled. Ajay and Yug also shared a laugh and a conversation. Sharing the video, Ajay wrote, "Always a special feeling (folded hands emoji) Ganpati Bappa Morya!!" He also added a song as the background music.

In a video, shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, just before entering the venue, Ajay held Yug's son and seemingly asked the people to make way. Ajay bowed his head and touch the idol's feet to take blessings. He also held Yug as he paid his obeisance. For the occasion, Ajay wore blue-white ethnic wear while Yug opted for yellow-white ethnic wear.

A day earlier, Kajol also visited the Lalbaugcha Raja with actor-filmmaker Revathy. They also took blessings after which they posed for pictures together. Kajol wore a yellow saree with a matching blouse. She also opted for a choker necklace and green bangles. Revathy draped a cream and red saree. Sharing a video on Instagram, Kajol wrote, "Bappa has blessed us! We are now ready to show the world exactly what we have been up to. #SalaamVenky @suurajsinngh @shra_agrawal @varsha.kukreja.in @bliveprod @rtakestudios."

On Monday, Kajol shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram as she gave different poses and smiled for the camera. She wrote, "Going #ganpatibappa mad! #ganpatibappamorya #lalbaughcharaja. Come on people gimme a smile."

Kajol will feature along with Vishal Jethwa in Salaam Venky, helmed by Revathi. She is all set to step into the world of web series with Disney+ Hotstar's yet-to-be-revealed project.

Fans will see Ajay in the upcoming movie Drishyam 2, which will be out in theatres on November 18. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat.

