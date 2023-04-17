Kajol asks Rani Mukerji about her Koi Mil Gaya outfit, she replies it was initially a gown: 'It kept getting shorter...'

Kajol and Rani Mukerji took the stage at an awards show in Mumbai on Sunday, where both of them shared a funny anecdote from the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Filmmaker Karan Johar's debut film featured them alongside Shah Rukh Khan. When Kajol teased Rani about dancing in a short dress in Koi Mil Gaya, she responded with how the dress was initially not so short, at all. (Also read: Kajol says 'I would have gone with Salman Khan's character' in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, would have never worn a saree)

Captured in content creator Ankush Bahuguna's Instagram Stories, a short clip from the event showed both Rani and Kajol on stage at Hello! Hall of Fame awards. In the clip, Kajol said that she had one 'eternal question' for Rani about her dress in the song Koi Mil Gaya from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and how she managed to dance in such a short skirt. She asked Rani on stage, “I think till today something that I truly question is – how did you dance in that dress. When I saw it on her and saw her walking on stage, I was like she does not look like she can move... how the hell is she going to do that (dance), but she was brilliant, she was flawless, and so very, very graceful so... my eternal question to you.”

Responding to Kajol's question, Rani shared the story of her Koi Mil Gaya dress and said, "Actually the honest answer is I just went with the flow, I said 'Joy Ma Dugga (Hail Goddess Durga)' and just went ahead. Because for me I think I was only 19 years old and till such time I hadn't actually worn such a short skirt ever in my life. So, when Karan (Johar) and Manish (Malhotra) presented the outfit to me it was a gown... which kept getting shorter and shorter till it reached the set. And when the outfit was taken to the cameraman, the cameraman looked at the outfit and said ‘Oh is this for baby Sana (Sana Saeed, who played Shah Rukh’s daughter in the film)?' They said no this is actually Rani's outfit!"

Koi Mil Gaya was one of the biggest hits from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film marked Karan Johar's directorial debut, and revolved around three college students in a love triangle. Actor Salman Khan had made a guest appearance in the film.

In 2019, director Karan Johar had said that Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was the most “politically incorrect” film. Speaking to Indian Express, he also revealed how Shabana Azmi had blasted him on phone over the film. Speaking at the film festival of Melbourne, Karan said, “She told me, ‘what have you shown? That a girl has short hair, so she’s not attractive, and now her hair is long and she’s pretty? What do you have to say to this?’ I said I’m sorry. She said, what? That’s all you have to say?’ I said yes because I know you’re right.”

