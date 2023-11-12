Kajol celebrates 30 years of Baazigar, meeting Shah Rukh Khan for first time: ‘Was 17 when I started the film’

Kajol has penned a post to mark 30 years of her first hit, Baazigar. She has talked about how it was the first time she met Shah Rukh Khan and was just 17 when the film was made. It was her second film after she made her debut with Bekhudi. Also read: Kajol celebrates 29 years of Udhaar Ki Zindagi, reveals why it was ‘a turning point’ in her career and life

Kajol's note on 30 years of Baazigar

Baazigar stars Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan and Shilpa Shetty.

Sharing a few stills from the film, Kajol wrote on Instagram, “#baazigar completes 30 years.. This set was a whole lot of firsts .. The first time I worked with Saroj Ji, the first time I met @iamsrk. The first time I met @anumalikmusic … and me all of 17 when I started the film .. Abbas bhai and Mustan bhai actually treated me with all the indulgence of a favourite child. And how can I forget @therealxt , @iam_johnylever , @theshilpashetty .. So many good memories and unstoppable laughter .. To this day, every song and dialogue brings a huge smile to my face .. Just because .. #30yearsofbaazigar.”

Fans react to Kajol's post

Commenting on her post, a fan wrote, “The last poster is epic.. Died laughing.” Another wrote, “Only 17? How did that teenage girl look so so confident?” One more commented, “I hope you and Shah Rukh Khan will play again, we have a lot of memories of your movies..we love you.” One more person reacted in amazement, “30 years !!!” Many fans also wrote popular lines of the film in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Kabhi kabhi jeetne keliye harna bhi padtha hai aur haar kar jeetne walon ko Baazigar kehthe hai.” Another wrote, “Baazigar O Baazigar.”

Directed by Abbas–Mustan, Baazigar starred Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Kajol as the lead cast, along with Siddharth, Shilpa Shetty, Dalip Tahil, Johnny Lever and Rakhee Gulzar. Several memorable songs from the film like Baazigar O Baazigar, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Chhupana Bhi Nahi Aata and Tere Chehre Pe are still popular. It is one of Shah Rukh and Kajol's most iconic films.

