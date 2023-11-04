Kajol celebrates 29 years of Udhaar Ki Zindagi, reveals why it was ‘a turning point’ in her career and life

Kajol is celebrating 29 years of her lesser known film Udhaar Ki Zindagi and has said that not many may know about the film but it was a turning point in her film career. She said that she was so overworked at the age of 20 that she chose to do some films which didn't require her to give her all of herself. She also shared the poster of the film, which also starred Jeetendra, Moushumi Chatterjee, Tinnu Anand, Ravi Kishan and others. Also read: Kajol trips and falls from stage, drops her phone at Durga Puja pandal; son Yug comes to her rescue. Watch Kajol has shared a post about Udhaar Ki Zindagi.

Kajol's post on Udhaar Ki Zindagi

Talking about the film, Kajol wrote, “Today marks 29 years of Udhaar ki Zindagi and no it didn’t have any short forms for its name. It kind of just passed by in most peoples memories, but for me it will always be a turning point in my career and my life. I was burnt out and I had given too much of myself away into work.. and I had to do something to change that."

She further wrote, "I took an executive decision at the great old age of 20 and decided that I deserve a break and a better pace of work. So I went ahead and did exactly that.. I did films that did not need every bit of my soul, learnt how to pace myself better and more importantly to fill my own bucket just so that I had more to give.. I’m still practising that very thing today. So yes, this day needs a post.. And a reminder for me and everyone else in this super fast-paced world. #youmattertoo #paceyourself #thereisalwaystime.”

But some remember the film fondly

But some of her fans didn't agree with Kajol that they have forgotten the film. Filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra, who directed her in We Are Family (2010), reacted to Kajol's post, “Dadaji ki chadi hoon main, still remember the song from the film.” Sharing clapping emojis, a fan wrote, “This movie has not passed by in my memory and it was stayed with me as one of the best performances early on in your career. You were absolutely amazing!!!” One more said, “I still remember the song Gao gao gaate jao.”

Udhaar Ki Zindagi was directed by V Raju. It had music by Anand-Milind. It came soon after Bekhudi and Baazigar and was followed by Yeh Dillagi.

Kajol was recently seen in the web series, The Trial and the anthology, Lust Stories 2. She will next be seen in the films Do Patti and Sarzameen.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail