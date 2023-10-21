Kajol trips and falls from stage, drops her phone at Durga Puja pandal; son Yug comes to her rescue. Watch

Kajol is busy amid Durga Puja celebrations in the city. In a new video taken by the paparazzi at a Durga Pandal, Kajol almost fell off stage and dropped her phone in one instance. Son Yug, who stood besides her, quickly came to her rescue and held her hand. (Also read: Kajol looks radiant in yellow saree as she attends Durga Puja pandal. Watch) Kajol fell on stage at the Durga Puja pandal.

Kajol trips on stage

In a new video that has since gone viral on social media, Kajol was seen inside the Durga Puja Pandal in a pink saree. The actor chose a rani pink-coloured saree and paired it with a sleeveless blouse for the occasion. She styled it with minimal accessories and glam picks. In the video that was posted by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Kajol tripped on the staircase and almost fell. She was engrossed in her phone when this incident happened.

As Kajol fell, the phone slipped from her hand. Yug quickly bent over and picked the phone. Sister Tanishaa Mukerji, who also stood besides her, held her instantly.

Who attended Durga Puja pandal

On Saptami, the Durga puja celebrations were also attended by Rani Mukerji, Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol, and Kiara Advani. Rani looked radiant in an ivory saree paired with a golden blouse for the darshan. Hema Malini opted for a vibrant violet sari and Esha chose a light yellow sari. Kiara, on the other hand, chose a light green salwar kameez for the occasion. Sushmita Sen also made an appearance, looking beautiful in a deep pink saree. She also performed dhunuchi dance at the pandal.

On the other hand, Sumona Chakravarti of The Kapil Sharma Show-fame arrived in an ivory saree paired with a pink blouse. New parents Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth were also spotted at the pandal. While Ishita was in a grey saree, Vatsal was in a printed lemon green kurta-pyjama.

Kajol celebrates Durga Puja on a grand scale every year. The actor was recently dressed up as her character Anjali to celebrate 25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. She will next be seen in the Netflix India film Do Patti.

