Kajol celebrates Christmas with son Yug and mom-in-law, shows off the sweater she knitted for him

As Bollywood celebrities celebrated Christmas with their families, Kajol went a step ahead and made her son wear a sweater made by her for the X-mas festivities. The actor is a pro at knitting and made a brick red sweater for her son for Christmas.

Sharing a picture with her eleven-year-old son Yug on Instagram, Kajol wrote, "Made the boy and the sweater … #merrychristmas #frommetoyou #fun #family #eatdrinkandbemerry." Kajol is seen in a white saree, with her arm around Yug, who proudly poses in the sweater made by her.

The post received more than 2 lakh likes within a few hours. Her sister Tanishaa Mukerji and Saba Ali Khan dropped heart icons in reaction to the post. A fan wrote, “Cuteness and gorgeousness overload.” Another commented, “What a pic.”

On the occasion, Kajol also shared a selfie with her mother-in-law, Veena Devgan.

Kajol with mom-in-law Veena Devgan.

A few days ago, Kajol had shared a picture of herself in a red dess and had captioned it, “It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.”

Kajol occassionally shares her knitting on Instagram. She had kept herself busy with the hobby during lockdown. During a fan interaction on Instagram, Kajol had said, “I have been knitting a lot. I made a dress for my daughter, if you please. I am knitting a little top for my baby boy currently. Thank God, he is small.”

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Kajol had talked about her love for knitting during her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show as well. She said, “I love knitting stuff for my family, especially the crochet knit. I had made blankets and T-shirts for my children Nysa and Yug in their childhood. I have also made two T-shirts for Ajay and a long jacket for my sister (Tanisha) as well."

Kajol was seen in the film Tribhanga this year, which released on Netflix. Last year, she was seen in a short film Devi, and in husband Ajay Devgn's blockbuster Tanhaji. She played the role of his wife, Savitribai Malusare.

