Kajol reveals she is knitting a T-shirt for son Yug during lockdown: ‘Thank God, he is small’

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 14:08 IST

Kajol is spending the lockdown with her husband Ajay Devgn, daughter Nysa and son Yug at their bungalow in Mumbai. She went live on Instagram on Saturday to celebrate the milestone of reaching 10 million followers on the photo-sharing platform.

During her interaction with fans, Kajol said that she has been keeping herself busy with knitting and is making clothes for her children. “I have been knitting a lot. I made a dress for my daughter, if you please. I am knitting a little top for my baby boy currently. Thank God, he is small,” she said.

Kajol also reflected on her journey since she first joined Instagram, which was in 2015, before the shoot of Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale. The film marked her onscreen reunion with Shah Rukh Khan and also starred Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.

“Thank you so much for 10 million. I can’t believe that our family has grown that much from five years back. I remember coming on to Instagram exactly five years back before we started shooting for Dilwale actually. It was so much fun once I got on to it. I didn’t get the point to it till I got on to it but I am really enjoying myself and I have been for so long,” she said.

Last week, Kajol made memes out of pictures of herself, and offered fans advice on how to maintain sanity during the lockdown. The nation is in total lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kajol’s advice ranged from spending quality time with the family to discovering new hobbies to catching up on sleep. She also urged her followers to “zip it and don’t spread rumours”. She seemed to be taking a jibe at the reports about her and Nysa’s ill-health during the pandemic.

Ajay earlier took to Twitter to bust the baseless speculation and wrote, “Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless.”

