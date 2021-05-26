Kajol drops a throwback pic and shares her plans since 'summer is cancelled'

Actor Kajol on Wednesday took a trip down memory lane and gave her fans a glimpse of herself by sharing a throwback picture. Taking to Instagram, she posted a candid picture where she is seen wearing a hat, multi-coloured satin top and earrings as she poses on a chair.

She captioned the post, "As everything for the summer is canceled, I might as well wear a fancy hat and call it a year!" followed by emojis.

Reacting to her post, fans showered love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "You are just Fab (fire emojis) A1 since day 1." Another said, "you've always been a queen ma'am" while a third wrote, "the endless beauty and the word pretty is worthless without you".

Kajol often shares pictures on her social media platform. On her daughter Nysa's 18th birthday, she had posted a picture from her childhood and said, "I was so nervous when u were born. It was the biggest exam of my life and I had all those fears and feelings that go with it for a whole year at least. Then u turned 10 and I realised I was a teacher just part of the time most of the times I was a student learning new ways to do things and look at them."

"And now we come to today and I can finally say I passed with flying colours . U are what we all say women should be so fly high my darling and don’t tone down ur shine for anyone. I’ve got ur back! happy adulthood. You have the tools so use your powers for good," she had added.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol got married in 1999. They also have a son named Yug. Nysa is currently studying in Singapore.

Kajol made her acting debut in Bollywood with the 1992 movie Bekhudi following which she featured in many films like Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., My Name Is Khan, Fanaa, among others.

She made her digital in Renuka Shahane's Tribhanga earlier this year. Kajol also starred in the short film Devi last year.