Tanishaa Mukerji gives a hug to Kajol, asks paps to watch Salaam Venky: 'Bahut achi film hai'

Kajol was spotted with actor-mother Tanuja and actor-sister Tanishaa Mukerji on Saturday in Mumbai. All three of them attended the special screening of Salaam Venky, Kajol's upcoming movie which is set to release on December 9, 2022. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted video of Kajol getting a hug from her sister Tanishaa before leaving for their homes. Tanishaa requested paparazzi to watch her sister's film. (Also read: Rani Mukerji glows in pink; Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Shehnaaz Gill also join Uunchai cast at screening)

In the video, Kajol can be seen coming out of the screening with Tanuja and Tanishaa Mukerji. She accessorised her look with quirky eye glasses and held a red handbag. Tanishaa wore a pink dress with an olive green sling bag. Tanuja wore white and green suit. Tanishaa said, “Please watch the film everybody, jaake dekhiye film bohot achi film hai (Please go and watch the film, it is very nice).” Before leaving, Kajol said, “Bye Kitty" to her sister. Tanishaa gave a hug to her and said, “Bye baby.”

Reacting to the video, one person commented, “Tanisha always feel to be much more generous than Kajol.” Another person wrote, “Beautiful sisters.” Other person commented, “Wow.”

Kajol is busy promoting her upcoming movie with the star cast of Salaam Venky, which will release on December 9. The film is produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios. It is directed by Revathy. It is slated to release in theatres on 9th December 2022.

The film stars Vishal N. Jethwa, Aahana Kumra, Rahul Bose alongside Rajeev Khandelwal. The story is based on a heroic mother who overcame the most trying conditions with perseverance. Aamir Khan will also be seen in a cameo appearance.

Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga in 2021 with Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi. The film was directed by Renuka Shahane and produced by Ajay Devgn Films.

