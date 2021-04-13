Kajol goes back to Maharashtrian roots, shares throwback pic from Tanhaji biopic to wish fans on Gudi Padwa. See here

Actor Kajol took to her Instagram to post a throwback picture and wish fans on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. She was seen dressed as a Maharashtrian woman in traditional finery. The picture is from her look in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Sharing it, she posted her Gudi Padwa wishes in Marathi. She was seen in a deep blue silk saree and the traditional Maharashtrian nath (nose ring) and green bangles. Many fans wished her back. Being the festive season, many also sent wishes for Ugadi (Kannada and Telugu new year) and Ramadan.

Kajol was seen in two films last year. She played Savitribai, wife of Tanhaji Malusare, in Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior and appeared in the short film Devi.

Writing about Devi, the Hindustan Times (HT) review had said: "Priyanka Banerjee’s nuanced portrayal of sisterhood and resilience works on so many levels, beginning with the ironical title. Perhaps saying more would be giving away spoilers but this is a film which puts a lot of weight on subtext. The actors match her step for step, bringing a lived-in feel to their characters. Their vulnerability is tinged with strength, the world has failed them but they are damned if they will let it take that last shred of self they are left with."

Writing about her role in Tanhaji biopic, the HT review said: "Ajay Devgn is in his element. With that straight face, intense expressions and eyes that talk to you, the actor holds his ground. Complimenting him from real to reel is Kajol as she plays his onscreen wife Savitribai who impresses in the limited screen time she gets. She remains Tanhaji’s silent support and his pillar of strength. The portions showing Ajay and Kajol talking about their son’s wedding and expressing their love for each other is sort of giving a back-story to their characters."

