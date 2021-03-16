Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kajol has a reply at the ready for those who say she has a 'good appetite'
bollywood

Kajol has a reply at the ready for those who say she has a 'good appetite'

Actor Kajol has shared a new meme of herself, poking fun at her 'good appetite'. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:38 PM IST
Kajol often shares memes of herself.

Actor Kajol has an answer for those who say she has a 'good appetite'. The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a meme with her as the subject.

The picture showed Kajol sitting at a dinner table, with some food in front of her. The text on top read, "Did you just say 'I have a good appetite'! Well, when I'm hungry I can eat you too." She captioned the post, "Is it news to you?"

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Khushi Kapoor's new magic hour pics leave Aaliyah, Shanaya floored

Adhyayan opens up about whether he'd work with ex-girlfriend Maera Mishra again

Shilpa Shetty trades her 'Raj' for Rajpal Yadav, romances in the woods. Watch

Shanaya's stunning new pics make Suhana go 'OMG', Khushi calls them 'insane

People showered love in the comments section. One person called Kajol a 'cutie', while another person wrote, "Love you."

Kajol often shares such memes. Recently, she posted one in which she posed with a blank expression, and the words read, "When you call your friend using sign language and they in turn respond in the loudest decibel."

Another post read, "When I thought I was being diplomatic but my face said it all.” The accompanying picture of Kajol showed her posing for a glamorous photoshoot.

Kajol recently starred in the Netflix drama Tribangha, in which she played a classical dancer. She said in an interview with Hindustan Times that her career proves that there is no 'ageism' issue in Bollywood.

Also read: Step inside Kajol and Ajay Devgn's sprawling bungalow in Mumbai with majestic staircases and huge windows

She said, "I am here and I am working. I am very proud of it. I don’t see an ageist issue in Bollywood. I never did. I think it is in your head. It is the question of ‘Do you believe that you are too old for this? Or do you believe that you cannot carry it off? Why can Aamir Khan at the age of 40 do a 3 Idiots and play a college student, why can’t I? He believed he could and of course with the help of special effects."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kajol ajay devgn

Related Stories

bollywood

Step inside Kajol and Ajay Devgn's sprawling bungalow in Mumbai with majestic staircases and huge windows

PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:11 PM IST
bollywood

Kajol wishes sister Tanishaa Mukerji on her birthday with throwback pictures: 'Wish you one ton of love, luck'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:37 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP