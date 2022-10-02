Kajol is a proud mom as son Yug serves bhog during Durga puja, fans say 'little Singham' made people happy

Kajol celebrated Durga Puja with her family and friends at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga puja pandal. On Ashtami eve, she took to her Instagram handle and dropped an appreciation post for son Yug for continuing their traditions and serving food to people. Kajol is seen helping Yug in a video shared by her. Also read: Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji, Sumona Chakravarti reunite for Durga Puja celebrations

In the video, Kajol is seen dressed in a traditional hot pink saree and twinning with Yug in a pink kurta. The mother-son duo served bhog to people at the Durga puja pandal. While Kajol held a big bowl of food, Yug served food for others. The actor added the quintessential sound of dhaak (traditional Bengali drums) in the background of the video.

Sharing the video, Kajol wrote in the caption, “So proud of my son serving at the pujo mistakes and all.. the tradition continues…#durgapuja #proudmom #blessingsrecieved.” Reacting to the video, Tanishaa Mukerji left all hearts for them in the comment section. A fan wrote, “People are happy to be served by little Singham.” “sooo sweet,” added another one. Meanwhile, Tanishaa also shared a bunch of pictures from their celebration.

Earlier in the day, Kajol was spotted making most of the celebrations with her dear ones at the puja pandal. She came together with sister Tanishaa and their cousin Sharbani Mukherjee to mark the occasion in Juhu. They also met their uncle Deb Mukherjee. However, Kajol’s cousin Ayan Mukerji and mother Tanuja were not seen with them like every year.

Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga, released in 2021. Written and directed by Renuka Shahane, it starred Kajol with Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. She will be next seen in her debut web series, The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka. In the Disney+ Hotstar show, she will be essaying the role of a lawyer.

