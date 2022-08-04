Kajol kicks off her pre-birthday celebrations, thanks ‘TeamK’. See pics and video

Actor Kajol has shared pictures of her pre-birthday celebrations with the team. In the photos shared by her, she is seen having a good time with her team, all set to binge on three birthday cakes. The room’s wall is decorated with colourful balloons and ‘happy k birthday’ with a red big heart made up of a heartfelt message and collage of hers. She wore a red top with black pants with a pink stain birthday sash around her.(Also read: Tanishaa Mukerji says she and Kajol ‘don’t compare each other’, but the public does: ‘Maybe I didn’t make it, because…')

She captioned her post as, “Pre birthday celebrations start but the gratitude is eternal… thank u #teamK for everything u guys have done for me and with me … u guys ROOOOOOCK!” One of her fans wrote, “Happy Birthday to my most favourite star. Love, Light and Happiness your way ma’am. Keep Shining.” Another fan commented, “ Gorgeous.”

Recently, Kajol completed 30 years in the film industry. To mark the special occasion, her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, also congratulated her by sharing a sweet note on social media. She made her acting debut with Bekhudi in 1992.

She shared a video that featured pictures from some of the most popular movies of her career, including Bekhudi, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, Gupt, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fanaa, My Name Is Khan, Helicopter Eela, Tanhaji, and her last film Tribhanga.

Kajol also said that she hopes to have another 30 years in the industry, and her husband Ajay Devgn agreed that she is just getting started.

She was last seen on the screen in the 2021 Netflix film Tribhanga. She will next be seen in Salaam Venky, a film by Revathi. It is rumoured that she also has a cameo appearance alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

