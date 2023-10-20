Kajol looks radiant in yellow saree as she attends Durga Puja pandal. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 20, 2023 09:16 PM IST

Kajol was seen in a light mode as she hopped inside the Durga Puja pandal in a traditional ensemble.

Like every year, Kajol stepped out in a saree to attend the Durga Puja celebrations. The actor looked resplendent as she was spotted by the paparazzi making her way to the front where she interacted with other members of the family and close relatives. (Also read: Kajol plants kiss on son Yug's forehead at Ganapath screening, he reminds fans of Ajay Devgn. Watch)

Kajol began her Durga Puja celebrations with a bright yellow saree.

For the Durga Puja celebrations, Kajol opted for a yellow saree and paired it with a red blouse and minimal jewellery. She completed the look by tying her hair in a top bun. She sat down near the idol where several women were seen preparing for the puja. Reacting to her kook, a fan said, "Wow... looking good (red heart emoticon)." Another said, "She looks lovely in that saree."

The actor celebrates Durga Puja on a grand scale every year. She is often seen in a light element during her puja pandal visits. On one occasion last year, Kajol pointed her finger at Jaya Bachchan and told her Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham co-star, "Mask utarna padega (You have to remove your mask)." Then, she and Tanishaa were spotted in the middle of a playful argument following which Tanuja had to shush her daughters. On another occasion, she even engaged in a friendly banter with cousin Raja Mukerji (Rani's brother).

Kajol celebrated 25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The actor recently dressed up as her character Anjali to celebrate 25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also featured Anupam Kher, Rani Mukerji and Archana Puran Singh in important roles.

“Stepping back into Anjali’s shoes after 25 years ( couldn’t find the basketball though) So many memories and love attached to this film.. So glad that everyone loves it as much as I do. A first for @karanjohar and a beginning to an amazing journey for @dharmamovies,” she wrote in the caption.

