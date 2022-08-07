Kajol makes fun announcement post 48th birthday: 'Due to personal reasons I am going to…’

Kajol shared a new picture of herself on Instagram. Sharing the post birthday selfie, Kajol wrote that she will go on to become hotter and smarter each year. On Friday, Kajol turned 48. Also Read: Happy Birthday Kajol: How she fell in love with Ajay Devgn, convinced her dad for their marriage

Sharing the picture on Sunday, Kajol wrote, “Due to personal reasons I’m just going to keep getting hotter and smarter each year. #postbirthdayfeels." Actor Dia Mirza dropped a heart and tiger emoji. One fan commented, “You forgot to add wittier.” Another one said, “And you truly will.”

Kajol made her acting debut in 1992 with Rahul Rawail's Bekhudi and went on to deliver hits like Baazigar, Yeh Dillagi, Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Gupt, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name is Khan, Fanaa among others. The actor, who has delivered numerous hits, told PTI in an old interview that she became an actor by chance.

"I did not have a great start. My first film did not do well. I have never considered it (acting) as a career, it happened to me and I just went with the flow. I was always on my toes (while choosing a film) and have been choosy always. I had a great time working on all the films, I met some amazing people. I still think of my work as a play time and rather my work is at home," she had said in 2019.

Last year, in January Kajol made her OTT debut with Renuka Shahane's film Tribhanga, which was released on Netflix. She will soon be making her web-series debut with a Disney+ Hotstar show. She will also be seen in Salaam Venky. The film which is directed by Revathi was announced last year in October. It will also star Vishal Jethwa and Aahana Kumra. Actor Aamir Khan will have a cameo in the film.

