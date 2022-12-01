Kajol requests Revathi to pose for paparazzi as they promote Salaam Venky, she tells her ‘don’t come near me’. Watch

Kajol and Revathy indulged in some banter as they stepped out to promote Salaam Venky recently. A video of the actor trying to get Revathy, who is the director of the film, to pose with her and actor Vishal Jethwa was shared on paparazzi pages. In the clip, Revathi tried to avoid posing for the paparazzi, while Kajol kept on insisting that she should. Also read: Kapil Sharma wishes Kajol good luck for Salaam Venky ahead of its release, she calls his comedy skills a 'gift'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Kajol and Vishal posed together for paparazzi, the actor persuaded Revathy to also join them. They had gone to promote their film Salaam Venky on The Kapil Sharma Show. In the clip of Kajol, Revathy and Vishal from outside the show’s set, Kajol insisted that Revathy should pose with them, and told her director, “At least you can stand with us na, if nothing else.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After posing in front of paparazzi with Kajol and Vishal for a few seconds, Revathy walked away smiling. Kajol was then heard telling her, “Ma’am, no ma’am, I am wearing bangles for Salaam Venky (promotions).” As Kajol tried to go after her and get her to pose for more pictures, Revathi told the actor, “No, you don’t come near me.” Reacting to the video, a fan on Twitter wrote, “Awww too sweet!”

Kajol has been busy promoting her upcoming film, Salaam Venky. Directed by Revathi, it also features Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj, Ahana Kumra and Vishal Jethwa. Aamir Khan will also make an appearance in the film. The Salaam Venky trailer was launched at an event in Mumbai last month. The film is based on the life a mother and her son, who suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and is set to be released on December 9. Salaam Venky is produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.