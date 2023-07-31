Kajol reveals Shah Rukh Khan had a frozen shoulder after lifting her for DDLJ poster: ‘I was so worried for him’

Kajol has opened up about the famous Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) poster, which has a happy Shah Rukh Khan posing with a smiling Kajol on his shoulder. In an interview with Curly Tales, Kajol revealed that she was very worried for Shah Rukh, who in turn didn't make her feel heavy at all. She added that he had a frozen shoulder after their photoshoot. Also read: Kajol says Shah Rukh Khan would stab her 'with a fork' if she did this annoying thing…

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge poster.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kajol and Shah Rukh have featured in several hit films together, with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge being their most loved cult film ever. The DDLJ poster which had Shah Rukh lifting Kajol on his shoulder is one of the most iconic poster which is even found on the walls of a few big film houses.

Kajol on DDLJ photo shoot

Reacting to the poster, Kajol told Curly Tales, “One thing that comes to my mind is how I got into that position by the way. Ek toh bechara Shah Rukh kandhe pe uthaake... mujhe itna bura lag raha tha uske liye, itna bura lag raha tha (Poor Shah Rukh was standing with me on his shoulder, I was feeling so bad for him). I was like, ‘are you sure you can do this?’ He said, ‘Don’t worry, I am strong.' I was like, ‘ya, but you have to carry me on your shoulder. Will you be able to?'"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kajol agreed it looked very effortless, but said, “I was really worried about him. I think he took a hit onto his masculinity that ‘How can you say that to me? I am a guy.' He very sweetly carried me and didn't make me feel heavy at all… Later, there was frozen shoulder. Us waqt tha ‘wow’ (that time it was wow).”

More about Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan

Kajol and Shah Rukh have also worked together in Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name is Khan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Dilwale. Kajol recently made her web show debut with The Trial. She will now be seen with Kriti Sanon in Do Patti.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON